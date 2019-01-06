Looking back at Manmohan Singh's tenure, people realise they had better PM than current one: Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday in defense of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said that people now realize after looking at Manmohan Singh's tenure that Singh was a better Prime Minister than the current one. Shahshi Tharoor said, "If you look at 10 years of his (Manmohan Singh) Prime Ministership, you will see a good period of economic growth and in some cases record economic growth. You see a period that looks like a golden period for India. The last 5 years we have seen disaster of demonetisation, the drama of GST, increase in communal polarisation and cow vigilantism. So when people look at those 10 years of Manmohan Singh, people realize that they had a much better PM than they are having for the last 4 and a half years."