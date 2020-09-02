Look, Rhea! Media’s Bid to Distract From Bad News is Kaafi Real

India’s GDP has fallen by 23.9% in April-June period quarter, as the coronavirus pandemic took a toll on the country’s economy.

Meanwhile, India has set a record for the world's highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 2 September with 78,357 new cases.

India-China border tensions have also not shown any signs of retreating, even months after the military standoff at the Galwan Valley that began in June this year. The unemployment rate rose to 11 percent in June 2020.

However, certain media houses seem to be sidelining these issues by relentlessly covering and analysing the death of bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and is busy witch-hunting Rhea Chakraborty.

