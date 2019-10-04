Have a look at creative 'Durga Puja' pandals in Kolkata, Guwahati

People eagerly wait for a year for celebrations of Durga Puja as this religious occasion is not only about festivities, but has an emotional connection, especially in Kolkata and other parts of Northeastern India. A 'Durga Puja pandal' has been created in Kolkata to depict the harmful effects of mobile towers radiation on birds. The Durga idol in the pandal shows birds perched on her hands instead of the goddess's 10 weapons. Meanwhile, similar kind of celebration is also seen at Assam's Guwahati where the Durga Puja pandal has been designed on theme of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and its 50 years contribution. While speaking to ANI, one of the members of organising committee, Debitar Basu, said, "This year we have depicted 50 years of ISRO and 100th birth anniversary of Vikram Sarabhai." "We have shown ISRO's journey from the beginning till Chandrayaan 2," he added.