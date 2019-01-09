After a long wait for Indian citizenship, Hindu and Sikh refugees have a ray of hope

As the Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 on Tuesday amid various opposition parties voicing dissent, non-Muslim refugees staying in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, and wanted citizenship of India, have finally something to cheer for. When and if the amendment bill passes in Rajya Sabha, it will enable Sikh and Hindu refugees from such countries to receive citizenship of India. The proposed legislation grants citizenship to certain minority community from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. "In our own country, we are not counted as Indians. This is our tragedy. We've been trying for citizenship since 20-25 yrs. I request all parties to support in passing the bill," said Manohar Singh, an Afghan refugee himself and president of Khalsa Diwan Welfare Society.