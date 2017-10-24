Long jumper Mike Powell is International Ambassador for Kolkata run

Kolkata, Oct 24 (IANS) The fourth edition of the December 18 Tata Steel Kolkata 25K run, carrying a prize money of one lakh dollars, has chosen world record holder long jumper Mike Powell as its International Ambassador, the organisers said here on Tuesday.

"It is absolutely exciting for me to be the first Ambassador for the event. I think when communities come together and run as one, there is a sense of belonging that is infused in each of those runners," Powell said in a video message during the launch of the fourth edition of the run at a city hotel.

The event, which in previous years boasts of participation of 10,000 runners, is set to bring in a number of international runners, and has increased its prize money to one lakh dollars.

The long distance run, to be held in Kolkata's iconic Indira Gandhi/sarani (erstwhile Red Road) on December 18, will be telecast live for the first time, giving sports enthusiasts across eastern India an opportunity to see the event.

Hailing the event, former India captain Saurav Ganguly said: "I am sure the city will leave the international athletes mightily impressed with its efforts in this edition."

--IANS

