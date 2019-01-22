London EVM Hackathon: If I could tamper with EVM I would've been Telangana CM, says BJP's Kishan Reddy

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader G Kishan Reddy responded, strongly, to the allegations leveled against him during the controversial London EVM Hackathon event, attended by Congress leader Kapil Sibal. Reddy said, "Man named Syed Shuja made allegations against me in London yesterday, in front of Congress' Kapil Sibal, that my friends and I killed 11 people in Hyderabad. It was your government then. Your officers were working at that time, how could I kill 11 people over tampering issue?" He further said, "I don't have a criminal record and I demand a high-level inquiry. If I could tamper with EVM I would've been Telangana Chief Minister. How did Congress win Madhya Pradesh if EVMs were tampered with?" During the event, allegations had surfaced about the possibility of tampering EVMs. Taking note of the same, the Election Commission of India (ECI) refuted the same and threatened legal action against the 'cybersecurity expert'. Allegations had also surfaced that late BJP leader Gopinath Munde was aware of alleged EVM tampering ahead of the 2014 general elections.