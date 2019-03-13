London Book Fair's India Pavilion focuses on Gandhi

London, March 13 (IANS) With a special focus on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, the India Pavilion at the ongoing London Book Fair is displaying the digitised version of the 'Collected Works of Mahatma Gandhi' and titles on Indian culture, history and folklore.

An interactive digital media experience on life and times of Mahatma Gandhi, the Statue of Unity, and other major achievements of India are also showcased at the Pavilion, a statement by the Information Ministry said on Wednesday.

A seminar on making the print and electronic versions of 'The Collected Works of Mahatma Gandhi' will also be organised at the venue, it added.

The Pavilion was inaugurated on Tuesday by Information Ministry Joint Secretary Vikram Sahay and Publications Division Director General Sadhana Rout.

The 48th edition of the fair, being held at the London Olympia, will conclude on Thursday. The international fair sees the participation of about 60 countries regularly, with a gathering of over 25,000 publishing professionals.

