London Athletics Championships Day 4 live: Watch Nirmala Sheoran in 400m semi-final on TV, online

Big names have struggled to live up to their favourite tags at the IAAF World Championships 2017 in London so far.

A day after sprint legend Usain Bolt was denied a fairytale finish to his 100m career, Jamaica's Elaine Thompson, who was the frontrunner to win the 100m women's final, shockingly finished outside the medal positions, conceding her world title to United States' Tori Bowe on Sunday, August 6.

On the other hand, Indian athletes had yet another disappointing day, but Nirmala Sheoran's qualification for the women's 400m semi-final came as a relief for the Indian contingent. Gopi Tanakal finished an impressive 28th in Men's marathon race yesterday.

National record-holder Siddhant Thingalaya also disappointed as he crashed out of the meet after finishing 31st overall in a 39-man field of Men's 110m hurdles. And Swapna Burma, the Asian Heptathlon champion, continued to struggle in the event on the third day as well.

Nirmala is the only Indian athlete in action on Monday, August 7. The 22-year-old Haryana runner finished fourth in her heat with a timing of 52.01s and qualified for the semi-final in the last spot among six best finishers.

Nirmala's timing of 52.01 on Sunday matched her Asian Athletics gold-winning mark. However, she was not able to emulate her personal best of 51.28, which she set at the Federation Cup in Patiala earlier this year.

Nirmala would have finished on top of her heat had she come close to her personal best. However, on Monday, she will have to better her Patiala record if she is to stand a chance of making it to the final.

Who will take Bolt's title in Men's 200m?

Bolt had won his first 200m World Championships Gold in 2009 and had finished on the top step of the podium in the next three editions as well. However, with the Jamaican legend not participating in the event, all eyes will be on who will be the new winner of the event.

South Africa's 400m specialist Wayde Van Niekerk is the frontrunner to win the event as he has been consistently clocking sub-20s in the ongoing season.

