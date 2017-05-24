London among contenders for 2018 world chess championship

Moscow, May 24 (IANS) London will be among the bidders for hosting the 2018 FIDE World Chess Championship, FIDE President Kirsan Ilyumzhinov said. The 12-game match will be held under the auspices of the world chess federation FIDE and is planned to take place between November 7-28, 2018.

"I have arrived to England on Tuesday, where I met with businessmen and lawyers who said they were ready to assist in holding the world chess crown match in London," Ilyumzhinov told reporters on Tuesday night, reports Tass news agency. "So, another contender has emerged."

The World Chess Championship 2018 is an upcoming chess match to determine the World Chess Champion, to be held between the reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway and a challenger.

So far, Japan, South Korea and Singapore have announced they were ready to host the game.

--IANS

