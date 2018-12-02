'Lokpal Bill will only be formed after BJP will go out of power': Sharad Yadav

After social activist Anna Hazare warned of his fast from January 30, if Lokpal Bill will not be appointed, LJD leader Sharad Yadav asserted that, "These days Lokpal bill in India is like a bhajan (song) as everyone just discuss about it but does nothing in the actual reality or when it comes to final implementation." "The day Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will go out from the power and a new government will be formed in our country then only Lokpal bill can be implemented," he added. Anna will launch a hunger-strike next year in January 2019 at his village, if the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal bill is not selected finally.