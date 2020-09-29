Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's father dies

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's father Shrikrishna Birla passed away on Tuesday.

His last rites will be performed at Kishorapur Muktidham on Wednesday morning.

BJP National Vice President Mukul Roy and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule condoled Shrikrishna's demise.

"I am deeply pained to know about the demise of respected Shri Shrikrishna Birla Ji, father of LS Speaker Shri Om Birla Ji. My condolences to Shri Om Birla Ji and his family. Om Shanti," Roy wrote on Twitter.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Shrikrishna Birla - Father of Lok Sabha Speaker Hon. Om Birla Ji. May he rest in Peace. My thoughts and prayers with the Birla Family. Heartfelt Condolences," Sule tweeted. (ANI)

