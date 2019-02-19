Lok Sabha polls: Piyush Goyal arrives at Chennai for 2nd round of talks with AIADMK leaders

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal arrived at Chennai on Tuesday. Goyal, who is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) election-in-charge for Tamil Nadu, was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Finance and Shipping, Pon Radhakrishnan, state BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan and General Secretary Vanathi Srinivasan. On the other hand Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and O. Panneerselvam including other leaders from All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) reached at Crown plaza hotel. After the meeting with the AIADMK on February 14, which was held at late industrial Pollachi Mahalingam's residence this was the second round of alliance talk with AIADMK joint-coordinator and Chief Minister K Palaniswami.