Lok Sabha polls: BJP wants minorities not to cast their votes, says TMC's Firhad Hakim

Holi celebrations are underway before the actual festival in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. A 'Phoolon waali Holi' (Holi with flowers) was the particular highlight of this festival. Mathura started its celebrations a week before with a colourful, musical procession starting from the temples to the river banks and then to the Holi Gate. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was also present in the celebration. Holi is the amalgamation of old-age traditions, unique customs and modern parties, dance, and food. Holi will be celebrated from March 20-21 in 2019. This elegant battle of colours happens on streets, open parks and temples among other places. Holi experiences differ from city to city in India.