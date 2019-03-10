Lok Sabha polls: Air strike was done as elections are approaching, says Farooq Abdullah

Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced the dates for the 17th Lok Sabha elections, which will be held in seven phases and the first phase of polling will take place on April 11. While speaking to ANI on Lok Sabha polls, Former Chief Minister of JandK and National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah said, "We always knew that there would be a fight or a skirmish with Pakistan. This surgical strike (air strike) was done as elections are approaching. We lost an aircraft worth crores. Be thankful that the pilot of Indian Air Force (Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman) survived and returned from Pakistan with respect."