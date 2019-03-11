Lok Sabha polls: Air Strike, interim budget will benefit BJP, says Psephologist Bhawesh Jha

Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced the dates for the 17th Lok Sabha elections, which will be held in seven phases and the first phase of polling will take place on April 11. While speaking to ANI, Psephologist Bhawesh Jha opined that air strike carried out by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Pakistan and the interim budget presented by the central government will benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Jha said, "Incidents like budget, air strike will work in the favour of the BJP. People used to say nine phases are too hectic so this time they have made it seven. People will vote for their choice." The Lok Sabha elections in India are the biggest democratic exercise in the world. Indian electorates will be voting to elect Member of Parliament (MP) for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies. The tenure of the 16th Lok Sabha expires on June 3.