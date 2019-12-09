Lok Sabha passes Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019

The Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 in the national capital on December 09. Citizenship (Amendment) Bill had been tabled in the Lower House for discussion during the day time. The Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) 2019 passed in Lok Sabha with 311 'AYES' and 80 'NOES'. The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Through CAB, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country. Replying to the debate on the Bill in the Lower House, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Hindu population was 84% in 1991 and in 2011 it was 79%." The debate in Lok Sabha lasted for almost seven hours. "We have done no discrimination on the basis of religion and in the future as well there will be no discrimination based on religion," he added.