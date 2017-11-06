Logo of Youth Women's World Boxing Championship launched

Guwahati, Nov 6 (IANS) Assams famed one-horned rhino was unveiled as the official mascot of the 2017 AIBA Youth Womens World Boxing Championship in a glittering ceremony here on Monday.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh also released the championship's official logo and anthem, to mark the countdown for India's first youth world boxing championship from November 19 to 26.

The Chief Minister was particularly keen that the boxers and the visiting dignitaries experience the rich cultural and aesthetic heritage of Assam while also enjoying the state's picturesque natural beauty and spectacular wildlife.

The official mascot, anointed Guppy, is a female version of Assam's one-horned rhino.

The state government has upgraded the infrastructure and has created a world-class arena, top of the line changing and locker rooms and a modern gymnasium, including increased sitting capacity among other things.

The 20-member Indian squad was also felicitated at the ceremony.

Close to 200 participants (16-17 years) from 38 countries will be seen in action in this knockout tournament. The preliminaries will take place from November 19 to 22, the semi-finals on November 24 and 25 and the finals on November 26.

As many as 176 bouts in 10 different weight categories are on the cards, with 40 medals (10 gold, 10 silver, 20 bronze) on the line. The boxers can also hope to book a few quota berths for the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.

The opening ceremony is scheduled to take place on November 19 at the Maulana Mohd. Tayebulla Hockey Stadium.

The anthem "Make Some Noise" has been composed by Shaan and rendered by Sunidhi Chauhan.

