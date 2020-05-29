'Locusts Cannot Afford Mumbai': Twitter Turns to Jokes as Swarms of Fake Videos Go Viral

Have the locusts reached Mumbai? Should Mumbai brace itself for swarms of billions of locusts headed their way?

For the past couple of days, Mumbaikars have been losing sleep over social media posts and WhatsApp forwards of locusts invading Maharashtra and heading towards Mumbai. Videos of 'locust swarms' in Mumbai went viral on social media on Thursday, prompting authorities to clarify that no such activity took place here.

Maharashtra state disaster management officials said no locust swarm was spotted in Mumbai. "The viral images and videos have been wrongly attributed as being from Mumbai," an official said.

In India, swarms of crop-eating locusts have spread across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. But not Mumbai, yet.

Could it be abt the Locusts? Been hearing that they have already been spotted around bombay...any idea abt how true the news is? — Aoratos (@aoratos_alla_) May 28, 2020







Did anyone spot any locusts in Bombay today? — Roshni 🇮🇳 (@roshnic29) May 28, 2020





Locusts has entered Bombay or is it rumour? — MisssVibe (@MissSVibe1) May 28, 2020







In the last few weeks, India has seen one of the worst locust attacks in history. In Japiur, the locusts also invaded residential colonies, which is a rarity. The last time this happened was in 1993. Naturally, this has triggered panic amongst people living in Mumbai.

However, as officials clarified that rumours of locust attacks in Mumbai were just that, rumours, Twitter did they what they do best: joked about it.

Do these locusts have Mumbai spirit? — CNK (@jacknjohnnie) May 28, 2020





If locusts are coming to Mumbai will they stop at datta vada pav? — role dal (@PrachiShirole) May 28, 2020







Looks like the locust swarm decided to bypass Mumbai... Well, at least they travelled all over Mumbai on Whatsapp!!! 😂😂😂#falsealarm #locustswarm #locusts @ Mumbai, Maharashtra https://t.co/lYm22PqzeB — Anil Uchil (@green_rider) May 29, 2020





Locust won’t come to Mumbai. They can’t afford it — Bahadur 2.0 (@my2bit) May 29, 2020







Locusts are finding it tough traveling in mumbai without local trains!!! So they have decided to travel around mumbai using Social media!!😂 — Amyth (@Amyth76443074) May 29, 2020

In Delhi, the government has asked the concerned authorities to spray insecticides and pesticides on standing crops, vegetation, gardens and orchards to prevent a probable attack of desert locusts in the national capital. Although there aren't confirmed reports of sightings in Delhi yet, precautions are being taken.

Delhiites were also spotted joking about locust attacks, and there's also a Mumbai-Delhi war brewing on social media. Check it out.

Even the locusts avoided Delhi. 'Nuff said. — Makepeace Sitlhou (@makesyoucakes) May 28, 2020







Locusts were headed from Rajasthan to Delhi but they boarded a Shramik Train and landed in Maharashtra instead — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) May 28, 2020





Locusts will not enter Delhi before defeating the local grasshoppers of Panipat. https://t.co/tl0ioId0Vn — Shivam Bahuguna (@JanusBlinked) May 27, 2020







So even the locusts chose Bombay over Delhi? — Veena Venugopal (@veenavenugopal) May 28, 2020