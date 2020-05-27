Locusts attack, a cyclone, forest fires and heatwave add to India's miseries in the middle of COVID-19 pandemic

Locusts, a global pandemic, ravaging cyclone, a deadly heatwave and raging forest fires have all but crushed India's efforts to get back on track at a time when it is dealing with its worst economic crisis since Independence.

Locust attack in Western India

Just when India was gearing up to resume economic activities and citizens' movement in over 130-billion-strong nation which had ground to a halt two months ago, a new and larger generation of the voracious insects, numbering in the billions, started ravaging parts of western India.

The infestation is a common phenomenon, associated with western Rajasthan and Gujarat from mid-July till November. But an early onset, also ravaging parts that were not necessarily prepared for the crisis could mean added pressure on the already struggling agrarians and could threaten food security of millions of India's poorest.

Exasperated farmers have been banging plates, whistling or throwing stones to try to drive the locusts away, and sometimes even lighting fires to smoke them out. But many are just forced to watch in frustration, with the lockdown, further restricting their access to pesticides and repellents.

Worried farmers say that while Rabi crops that were sown in winter were harvested in the spring, locusts can still damage the cotton crop and vegetables sown in April.

While the overall impact of the infestation is not yet known, authorities estimate the insects have engulfed more than 50,000 hectares (123,5000 acres) of agricultural land in seven of India's heartland states. A Union Environment Ministry official did agree that it was a very badly-timed "serious infestation" that may lead to serious crop losses.

Roxy Mathew Koll, senior scientist at Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology and lead author of IPCC Oceans and Cryosphere, blames change in climatic conditions for the onset. She said the outbreak started after warm waters in the western Indian Ocean in late 2019 fuelled heavy amounts of rains over east Africa and the Arabian Peninsula.

"These warm waters were caused by the phenomenon called the Indian Ocean Dipole " with warmer than usual waters to its west, and cooler waters to its east. Rising temperatures due to global warming amplified the dipole and made the western Indian Ocean particularly warm.

"Heavy rain triggers the growth of vegetation in arid areas where desert locusts can then grow and breed. These locusts which migrated to India early this year might have found greener pastures as the pre-monsoon rains during March-May were in excess over north India this year," Koll said.

Throwing light on the role of the government in facing the situation in India, Ajayvir Jakhar, the chairman of Bharat Krishak Samaj (Indian Farmers' Forum), said, "The Central Government has to go beyond giving alerts and advisories on managing the locust outbreak."

"The government should immediately arrange for aerial sprays of pesticides to control the rapidly escalating situation. The states do not have the wherewithal to manage the scale of the outbreak this year," Jakhar said.

Forest fire in Uttarakhand, heatwave ravages North India

At the north of the country's political map, Uttarakhand is devastated by ravaging forest fires which is estimated to have consumed 51.34 hectares of forest cover so far. It was also reported that Kumaon region was among the worst-hit area with almost two dozen incidents of forest fires.

Making the matters worse, north and central India have been reeling under a severe heat wave and temperatures have soared over 47 degrees Celsius at a few places, making the region the hottest on the planet on Tuesday.

Delhi recorded the hottest day in May in 18 years on Tuesday at 46 degrees and the temperatures only marginally subsided on Wednesday with mercury crossing 45 degrees in the afternoon.

Rajasthan reeled under scorching heatwave with the temperature touching 50 degrees Celsius in Churu district. Bikaner recorded maximum temperatures of 47.4 degrees Celsius, Ganganagar 47 degrees Celsius, 46.5 degrees Celsius in Kota and 45 degrees Celsius in Jaipur on Tuesday.

"Due to the prevailing dry north-westerly winds over plains of northwest India, central India and the adjoining interior parts of eastern India, the present heat wave conditions are very likely to continue during next 24 hours," the IMD said on Wednesday.