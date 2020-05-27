Locust Swarms Likely to Enter Bordering Districts of Punjab And Haryana, LWO Issues Warning; Authorities Monitoring Situation Closely

Chandigarh, May 27: Locust swarm attack is now expected in the bordering districts of Punjab and Haryana as swarms have spread to other states of India including Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. On Tuesday, Locust Warning Organisation (LWO) issued an alert that locust swarm could enter Punjab, Haryana or Gujarat after destroying crops in Rajasthan. Agriculture department officials in Punjab and Haryana are also monitoring the situation closely. Locust Attack: What Happens When This Pest Invades Farms? Know All About The Worst-Ever 'Tiddi Dal' Attack as Fear Grips Farmers in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab and Other Indian States.

According to a report published in India Today, an alert has been issued in seven districts of Haryana bordering Punjab and Haryana. These seven districts of Haryana are Sirsa, Fatehabad, Hisar, Bhiwani Charkhi Dadri, Mahendragarh and Rewari. The state government have also appointed deputy commissioners of these districts as nodal officers of locust invasion management.

Video of Locust Attack in India:

Earlier in the morning reports also surfaced experts have warned that if the wind patterns change, the tiddi dal currently headed to Dausa and Karauli districts in Rajasthan may change their direction towards Delhi. As a result of this, the national capital has been kept on alert. Currently, swarms are active in Gujarat, Maharashtra, UP, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Locusts are usually seen from June to November, and this is for the first time that they have entered the country before time. This year they entered India in April. Farmers in Budhni and Nasrullaganj areas of Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district beat utensils to drive away locusts. Authorities are also spraying disinfectants to protect crops from locusts.