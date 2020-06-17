In locked-down Kashmir, an upsurge in COVID-19 cases " and violence in civilian neighbourhoods

How does a pandemic play out in the most densely militarised place on Earth, already inured to curfews and other military operations that restrict movement and disrupt the flow of everyday life?

As confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kashmir cross 4,500, the Valley's residents have had compromised access to telephone and high speed internet services, despite coming out of a seven-month communication blackout only recently.

In August 2019, the autonomy of Jammu & Kashmir was abrogated and the state was bifurcated into two union territories, to be directly governed by New Delhi.

Into already fraught political circumstances comes the COVID-19 pandemic. In Indian-controlled Kashmir, many locals feel that the Indian State is using the pandemic as a cover to implement massive structural changes " to carry out highly aggressive military operations in civilian neighbourhoods, as well as bring new domicile laws into effect, which they fear will bring about massive demographic changes to India's only Muslim-majority state.

A representative of the Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS) says, "Since the lockdown, there has been an exponential increase in violence in Kashmir, with frequent encounters leading to the killing of militants and destruction of scores of properties [sic] by militants. In fact, violence has been at a peak in the current lockdown, as compared to the first two months of this year. The government of India has disregarded the UN General Secretary's call for a ceasefire in conflict zones and has instead taken advantage of the pandemic to scale up its counter-insurgency efforts."

This photo essay documents the recent wave of state violence in the region, and the mental and emotional trauma and destruction left in its wake.

[imgcenter][/imgcenter]

5 More

During the pandemic, Indian security forces have increased their presence in the Valley, including in neighbourhoods in downtown Srinagar " already some of the most militarised areas in Kashmir. In the early hours of 19 May, 2020, Indian security forces allegedly launched an aggressive cordon and search operation of the neighbourhood, followed by an armed confrontation, known as an "encounter," against militants in the densely populated neighbourhood of Nawakadal.

However, the military "encounter" became an excuse for widespread and indiscriminate destruction and violence.

Many people said that in the past, they did not believe that Indian security forces could carry out an intensive military operation in downtown Srinagar because of its congested, densely populated areas.

However, on that day in May, Nawakadal's residents awoke to loudspeakers blaring messages, indicating the imposition of a curfew under Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code.

Gun-toting forces allegedly stood on top of jeeps surveying the streets, and razor-wire spikes in the middle of streets blocked movement. The sounds of explosions from somewhere close kept many residents awake.

[imgcenter][/imgcenter]

4 More

A young boy in his night clothes, along with his family, is seen moving to a safer place in the wee hours of 19 May, 2020. Some residents also reported being asked to forcibly evacuate their homes in the middle of the night, without their belongings.

"We heard army vehicles rumbling up and down the street," says Mubeena, a woman who has grown up in this neighbourhood, and who was one among many rendered homeless by the military's actions. "Around 1 am, we heard a series of loud knocks on the doors in the neighbourhood. I thought they had come to quarantine a suspected COVID-19 case in the area," Mubeena adds.

Story continues