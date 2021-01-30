From lockdowns to pool parties: how Covid rules vary around the world

Guardian reporters
·9-min read

Brazil

Curfews and lockdowns Restrictions have largely been relaxed in most of Brazil’s 26 states, although several continue to limit opening hours for bars, restaurants and shops. A round-the-clock curfew was imposed this week in Brazil’s biggest state, Amazonas, after hospitals were overwhelmed.

Schools Closed last March and largely still closed. Most universities, public and private, have yet to restart in-person classes.

Socialising Outside Amazonas state, there are no restrictions on how many people can meet or where.

Travel Foreigners are allowed to fly in to Brazil providing they show a negative PCR test from within 72 hours of the journey. Travellers coming from elsewhere in South America or from the UK are not allowed in.

Deaths per million population 1,043 (UK: 1,541)

Vaccinated 0.53% (UK: 11.25%)

* * *

China

Curfews and lockdowns China pioneered the use of large-scale lockdowns when it shut down the city of Wuhan on 23 January last year. The restrictions were in force for 76 days. Other parts of the country have also been subjected to restrictions that have been largely successful in suppressing the spread of Covid. Where fresh outbreaks are identified, the government has been swift to bring in strict local lockdowns.

Schools Open since last spring nationwide, apart from in areas with new outbreaks.

Socialising Mostly normal, apart from in areas with local lockdowns. Last summer Wuhan even hosted a massive pool party where thousands of people crammed together, drawing criticisms from abroad.

Travel China’s borders have been largely sealed since last March. The few travellers allowed in to the country – mostly citizens returning home – have to spend between 14 and 21 days in quarantine on arrival.

Deaths per million 3.44

Vaccinated 1.6%

* * *

France

Curfews and lockdowns The second lockdown was replaced with a 6pm curfew in mid-December. Bars, restaurants and cultural venues remain closed. A third lockdown is expected next week.

Schools Open since June. Some secondary schools operate a 50-50 split between remote and classroom learning. Masks are obligatory from age six.

Socialising A “rule of six” introduced in October applies up to the 6pm curfew.

Travel Arrivals from non-EU/Schengen countries must present a negative PCR test less than 72 hours old or will be tested on arrival.

Deaths per million 1,096

Vaccinated 1.74%

* * *

Germany

Curfews and lockdowns In hotspots where new cases of Covid exceed 200 per 100,000 inhabitants within a week, residents are not allowed to stray more than 15km (10 miles) beyond the borders of their city, town or rural district. Two of Germany’s 16 federal states, Bavaria and Saxony, have introduced day- and night-time curfews.

Schools Closed until at least 14 February; nurseries offer care for children of essential workers only.

Socialising Gatherings in the home and outside are only allowed with members of one’s own household and one more person from another household, including children.

Travel Arrivals from high-risk areas must digitally register their trip before arrival, carry proof of a negative test result obtained no more than 48 hours before their entry, and self-isolate for 10 days.

Deaths per million 655

Vaccinated 2.38%

* * *

India

Passengers disembarking from a train in Chennai in December
Passengers disembarking from a train in Chennai in December. Photograph: Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images

Curfews and lockdowns As daily case numbers have fallen to their lowest since April, few restrictions on hospitality and socialising remain in place but masks are mandatory in public places.

Schools Closed for 10 months, they have begun opening in most states.

Socialising Social and religious gatherings are largely limited to 200 people, though in Kerala, where about 50% of new cases have originated, the limit is 10.

Travel Borders remain closed to all but Indian citizens and business travellers, and all flights between the UK and India are banned until 14 February.

Deaths per million 112

Vaccinated 0.15%

* * *

Italy

Curfews and lockdowns A national 10pm-5am curfew is in place, with varying levels of lockdowns across the country’s 20 regions. Most regions are in the medium-risk “orange zone”, where bars and restaurants can open for takeout and all other shops are open.

Schools Infant and primary schools reopened in early January, while the majority of Italy’s high school and university student are doing online learning.

Socialising There are no enforced limits on the number of people who can gather. There is still a ban on inter-regional travel unless for work or emergency reasons.

Travel No entry for those who have been in or transited through the UK within the previous 14 days, unless they have residency in Italy. Those with residency must provide a negative test before leaving the UK, take another on arrival in Italy, and quarantine for two weeks. Similar restrictions are in place for arrivals from Brazil.

Deaths per million 1,441

Vaccinated 2.61%

* * *

Japan

The Shibuya shopping district in Tokyo in December
The Shibuya shopping district in Tokyo in December. Photograph: ê_å¥çFïF/AP

Curfews and lockdowns The government has no legal power to order a lockdown, so measures are voluntary. They include bars and restaurants closing early (those that do are eligible for subsidies), avoiding non-essential trips outside, and working from home where possible.

Schools Closed from late February to May last year and now open, with measures such as desk spacing and classroom ventilation.

Socialising The government advises people not to dine in groups of more than four, but there are no UK-style rules on contact between households.

Border restrictions Since this month all new arrivals from overseas are banned apart from Japanese citizens and foreign residents of Japan. Negative Covid tests are required before departure for Japan and after arrival, plus 14 days quarantine at home. Arrivals from UK and South Africa must spend the first three days at a designated facility.

Deaths per million 42

Vaccinated None

* * *

Netherlands

Curfews and lockdowns Bars and restaurants closed in October and non-essential shops followed suit in mid-December. A 9pm-4.30am curfew was introduced on 23 January.

Schools Closed in mid-December.

Socialising The number of guests allowed in people’s homes was reduced from two to one this month.

Travel Banned from the UK, South Africa and South America, and a recent negative PCR test is required from arrivals from higher-risk non-EU/EEA areas.

Deaths per million 786

Vaccinated 1.08%

* * *

South Africa

A closed liquor store in Newtown, Johannesburg, in December
A closed liquor store in Newtown, Johannesburg, in December. Photograph: Phill Magakoe/AFP/Getty Images

Curfews and lockdowns In a second lockdown, with limits on gatherings, a ban on alcohol sales and a night-time curfew. Not wearing a mask in a public place is punishable by a fine or up to six months in prison.

Schools Told to push back the start of the academic year by two weeks.

Socialising No socialising between households; funerals allowed with fewer than 50 people.

Travel Land border points and some airports are closed. International arrivals must present a negative PCR test less than 72 hours old or will have to quarantine.

Deaths per million 733, according to government statistics, though excess mortality statistics suggest a toll at least twice that number.

Vaccinated None

* * *

Spain

Curfews and lockdowns An overnight curfew was introduced in October, but the government has ruled out a return to the stringent national lockdown imposed in the spring and early summer last year. It has left the 17 self-governing regions to impose further restrictions if they choose, for instance limiting shop and restaurant opening hours.

Schools Open nationwide, with masks mandatory, as elsewhere across the country, and classrooms being ventilated.

Socialising Varies from region to region. In Madrid, private gatherings between households are banned but up to four people can meet in public places such as cafes, bars and restaurants. Valencia and Murcia have banned gatherings of more than two people from different households.

Travel All passengers entering Spain from a high-risk country – such as the UK – must supply a negative test carried out within 72 hours of arrival.

Deaths per million 1,216

Vaccinated 2.9%

* * *

Sweden

People having lunch at a restaurant in Stockholm last April
People having lunch at a restaurant in Stockholm last April. Photograph: Andrés Kudacki/AP

Curfews and lockdowns Non-essential shops remain open, as do bars and restaurants, albeit with no alcohol after 8pm. The government sees home working as the most vital measure.

Schools Rules for primary and lower secondary schools vary regionally. Over-16 education nationwide is mostly remote, although some in-person teaching is allowed.

Socialising Private gatherings inside were limited to eight people on 8 January, a restriction that previously applied only to public meetings.

Travel Closed to arrivals from Norway, Denmark and the UK. Travel from non-EU/EEA countries not on the EU’s low-risk list (which includes Australia, New Zealand and Singapore) is also banned.

Deaths per million 1,110

Vaccination rate Data unavailable

* * *

Taiwan

Curfews and lockdowns Taiwan avoided lockdowns and curfews by bringing in strict border controls, effective test-and-trace systems and hygiene measures including state distribution of masks at the start of the pandemic.

Schools Education in Taiwan has continued largely as normal, apart from a short extension to holidays in February last year and extra hygiene measures in schools.

Socialising Unaffected, apart from some modest extra hygiene measures such as a requirement to wear masks on public transport.

Travel Taiwan sealed its borders early in the pandemic. Some international travellers are now allowed into the country, but all arrivals must spend two weeks in quarantine hotels.

Deaths per million 0.29

Vaccinated None

* * *

United States

The Mississippi state fair in Jackson in October
The Mississippi state fair in Jackson in October. Photograph: Wong Maye-E/AP

Curfews and lockdowns Individual states set their own Covid-19 regulations, and the vast majority do not have any curfews or restrictions on non-essential businesses, though some have ordered bars and nightclubs to remain closed.

Schools Most states have given school districts the option to hold classes virtually or in person with proper safety protocols. Four states have ordered their schools to offer in-person instruction, and six states have ordered the closure of schools in counties with high rates of infection.

Socialising Restrictions vary widely from state to state. Some have banned all public gatherings of more than 10 people in areas with high rates of infection; others allow up to 50 people to gather outside. A handful of states, including Kentucky and Florida, do not have any gathering restrictions.

Travel Non-US citizens from the UK, Ireland, Europe’s Schengen area, Brazil and South Africa are banned from travelling to the US. Similar bans on non-US citizens travelling from China and Iran are still in place. The US is more relaxed on domestic travel: some states welcome out-of-state travellers with negative Covid tests, while more than half do not have any travel restrictions.

Deaths per million 1,301

Vaccinated 7.11%

Reporting team: Jon Henley, Angela Giuffrida, Sam Jones, Hannah Ellis-Petersen, Justin McCurry, Tom Phillips, Lauren Aratani, Emma Graham-Harrison.

Latest stories

  • Padma Awards, A Reflection of PM Modi's Statesmanship

    Gone are the days when getting a Padma Award was a far fetched dream for the common man.

  • Novavax Vaccine’s Nearly 90% Efficacy Sparks Hope in India as Serum Institute Seeks Local Trial Nod

    Novavax vaccine had higher efficacy against the original coronavirus strain, 95.6 per cent, and 85.6 per cent against the more deadly and easily transmissible UK variant.

  • Jeep Compass 2021 Facelift launched in India at starting price of Rs 16.99 lakh

    The new updated Jeep Compass now features revised, slimmer headlights with integrated LED DRLs, new fog light housing and more.

  • What is Economic Survey? Here's All You Need to Know as FM Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Economic Survey 2020-21 in Budget Session of Parliament Today

    The Economic Survey 2020-21 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament today. Generally, the Economic Survey is presented a day before the Budget, but this year as the Budget follows the weekend, the Economic Survey will be presented earlier than usual.

  • Defiant Rakesh Tikait to continue protests even as more farmer unions withdraw

    The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) and the Kisan Mahapanchayat too have withdrawn from the protests.

  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite starts receiving Android-11 based OneUI 3.0 update: What's new

    The new update brings a refreshed UI design, updated stock apps, improved lock screen, new camera features, and more.

  • Dramatic drop in Covid cases gives India hope of return to normal life

    Swimming pools, cinemas and theatres to be allowed to operate at full capacity from 1 February Artists were tested for Covid-19 before taking part in an event ahead of Indian Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: Rajat Gupta/EPA India’s health minister, Harsh Vardhan, has claimed it has “successfully contained the pandemic” and “flattened its Covid-19 graph” as the country of 1.34 billion people reported just 12,000 new cases in the past 24 hours – a stark contrast to the 90,000 cases a day being reported in September. With more than 10.7m coronavirus cases, India still has the second highest number in the world, but over the past two months it has seen a steady and steep decline in new cases, despite little by way of restrictions to prevent the spread of infection. Restaurants, bars, shops and markets have been open across the country, people are working in offices and factories, religious festivals have taken place and internal movement has been allowed. Schools have remained partially closed, however, and international borders are closed for all but business travel. Dr Nirmalya Mohapatra, a senior resident doctor at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Delhi, said they did not have a single Covid-19 patient. “Cases have fallen very rapidly,” he said. “There was a surge two months ago but now we are not seeing any patients admitted to the Covid ward. There is not a single Covid patient in our hospital right now. It has not been this low since April.” Mohapatra said it was a relief to have the pressure taken off but said doctors did not feel this marked the end of India’s battle with Covid-19. “This virus has behaved differently from all of our expectations and from all of our previous experience,” he said. “So the mood amongst doctors is not jubilation right now, we feel this might be the lull before the storm. We are just waiting to see what form it will take next.” On Thursday, in light of the low infection rate, the government announced a lifting of some of the remaining curbs, allowing swimming pools, cinemas, theatres and exhibition halls to operate at full capacity from 1 February. Hospitals were instructed to resume all surgeries and procedures that had been put on hold and there was an indication that the current 200-person limit on events would soon be loosened. One of the explanations put forward for the low infection rate, particularly in cities such as Delhi that were once Covid-19 hotspots, is the high prevalence of coronavirus antibodies from exposure to the virus, particularly in India’s densely populated urban areas. A recent serosurvey carried out by the Delhi government and the National Centre for Disease Control found that between 50% and 60% of residents had antibodies, which would mean the city has almost achieved herd immunity. According to the World Health Organization, between 60% and 70% immunity is needed to break the chain of transmission. Shahid Jameel, a virologist and CEO of the Wellcome Trust/DBT India Alliance, said: “All data and models suggest that sufficient numbers of people in India have been exposed to the virus. This is the only logical explanation why, despite low compliance on masks and physical distancing – the latter not even possible in dense cities – India did not see a surge after the festive season in October and November.” Jameel added: “This, together with better innate immunity as a result of high infectious disease load, is most likely the reason for a continuing decline in numbers.” The decline in cases has proved particularly good news for India’s multibillion-dollar wedding industry, which has been hit hard by restrictions. Mayank Vij, who runs wedding planning agency Amantran Weddings, said April and May looked set to be booming months. “As coronavirus cases have fallen, we have wedding inquiries shoot up and weddings have started to happen regularly. In the next few months it will be the busiest it’s been for more than a year,” he said. However, he added that the legal restriction on numbers and lingering infection fears had already had a lasting impact on the industry. “Budgets have been cut and people have realised they prefer intimate destination weddings of just 100 or so family and friends, rather than huge elaborate weddings of thousands of people in the big cities. I think that is here to stay,” Vij said. Throughout the pandemic, India’s death rate from infection has remained lower than the global average, with a total of 154,000 deaths. The low mortality has been attributed to the country’s young population, with 50% of people under the age of 25, and the prevalence of communicable diseases such as typhoid and tuberculosis, which some researchers believe could make the immune system more resilient to coronavirus. Nonetheless, with over 70% of the new cases concentrated in seven states, for some areas of the country the pandemic is far from over. Kerala, which was once credited for containing the virus more effectively than any other state, now accounts for almost half of India’s new cases. About 90% of intensive care beds in the state are occupied and the government said it may resort to establishing makeshift hospitals if patient numbers continue to rise. Doctors and government officials are hoping that rollout of the vaccine will keep the virus contained. So far 2.4 million Indians, mostly frontline healthcare workers, have been vaccinated against coronavirus since the programme began on 16 January. But the programme has been plagued by widespread issues of reluctance and low uptake, throwing India’s target of vaccinating 300 million people by August into question.

  • How Was Munawar Faruqui Denied Bail for Jokes He Never Cracked?

    Madhya Pradesh HC blindly accepts complaint about ‘urbannaxals’, wants state to stop ‘negative elements’.

  • Republicans Condemned Trump. Now They're Seeking His Help.

    Just two weeks ago, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy declared Donald Trump culpable in the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol. By Thursday, he was seeking his political support.

  • Farmers to Celebrate 30 Jan as ‘Sadbhavna Diwas,’ Observe Fast

    Catch all live updates of the farmers’ agitation here.

  • 1.7 Cr Infected, 1.4 Cr Recovered, 3 Mn Vaccinated: Tracking a Year Since India Recorded 1st Covid-19 Case

    As against the United States which took 18 days and the United Kingdom which took 36 days to cover three million vaccinations, India reached the milestone in just 13 days.

  • Australian Open 2021: Serena Williams visits zoo before beating Naomi Osaka; Novak Djokovic walks barefoot in park

    Big guns Williams, Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka were among a select group that served their time in Adelaide rather than Melbourne ahead of an exhibition in the southern city on Friday.

  • Captivating 'blue jets', 'elves' spotted over Pacific Ocean by observatory at space station

    An observatory on the space station captured a single blue jet and four ‘elves’ – UV emissions from the bottom of the ionosphere – during a thunderstorm.

  • As Tensions With China Simmer, Jaishankar Outlines Eight Principles to Repair Ties With Neighbour

    In an address at an online conference on India-China ties, Jaishankar said the events in eastern Ladakh last year have profoundly disturbed the relationship and asserted that any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo along the LAC is "completely unacceptable".

  • Rakesh Tikait’s Tears Turn Tables: Why BJP Govt Underestimated Him

    BJP may have underestimated Tikait due to its belief that it has destroyed agrarian and Jat politics in West UP

  • Daily cases jump to 18,555 just days after 8-month low; Centre asks states to inoculate frontline workers from Feb

    Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday said it expects Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V to be launched in India through Emergency Use Authorisation by March this year

  • La Liga: Barcelona Out for Revenge Against Super Cup Conquerors Athletic Bilbao

    Barcelona's players face Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Sunday with revenge on their minds after losing to the Basque side in the Spanish Super Cup final almost two weeks ago.

  • IED blast near Israel Embassy in Delhi; no injuries reported; India on high alert

    Cops said that the entire area has been cordoned off in light of the fact that the Beating Retreat ceremony is on at  Vijay Chowk, only a couple of kms away from the blast site.

  • 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan appears online, key details revealed

    Royal Enfield is expected to unveil the 2021 Himalayan motorbike in the coming months. In the latest development, key specifications as well as pricing details of the two-wheeler have been leaked by a now-removed official listing. However, YouTuber Bullet Guru has managed to share the exclusive details of the 2021 Himalayan, while the webpage was live on the company's website. Here's our roundup.

  • Rakesh Tikait’s Tears Draw Many to Muzaffarnagar ‘Mahapanchayat’

    “How many people will you arrest? These black laws will have to be repealed,” BKU leader Naresh Tikait had tweeted.