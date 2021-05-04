Lockdowns Bring Covid Numbers Down in States and UTs Hit Hardest by Pandemic

Maharashtra and Delhi, hit hard by the second wave of coronavirus, have seen a weekly decline in active cases. Maharashtra that once carried half of the active caseload burden in India has seen the decline consistently for the second week. Two other big states — Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh — have also seen active caseload burden come down.

The four states have put extensive lockdown measures in place. The reduction is also due to the fact that people have again returned to following the COVID-appropriate behaviour like wearing masks, following social distancing norms and not venturing out of homes unless there is some emergency. We can expect some more respite in the weeks ahead as more and more states going ahead with more restrictions.

In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra saw its active caseload burden decline by 11,446 cases. In two weeks since April 20, the scale of active cases is seeing a plateau in the state. On April 20, the state was burdened with 6,78,198 active cases that came to down to 6,76,647 cases on April 27 and 6,59,013 cases on May 4 (today), witnessing a decline of 3% from April 20 to May 4.

Delhi, the second worst-affected in terms of COVID fatalities after Maharashtra, saw its active cases come down by 3 per cent. The national capital had 92,358 active cases on April 27 that came down to 89,592 active cases on May 3. The active caseload on Monday was down by 2,698 cases.

The change has been more significant in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The active caseload burden in UP saw a weekly reduction of 6 per cent, while Madhya Pradesh, after registering a weekly growth of 28 per cent in the previous week, saw a double-digit reduction of 10.24 per cent.

Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state of India, had seen cases going up in the week between April 20 and April 27 by 46 per cent and we were looking at yet another crisis hitting state that could derail all the efforts India was putting in to prevent further spread of the virus because of its sheer population size, but this week gave some hope when the active caseload burden was reduced by 6 per cent.

Madhya Pradesh registered a weekly drop of 10.24 per cent. The state had registered 95,534 cases on April 27 that reduced to 85,750 cases yesterday.

Daily new cases also coming down

Maharashtra recorded 48,621 new Covid-19 case in last 24 hours, 8,000 less than the state had reported the previous day. If was for the first time in a month that cases came down below the 50,000-mark. Also, more people (59,500) recovered than the number of new cases registered. Mumbai, once the most-troubled hotspot in the country, is consistently registering cases below 5,000 a day since April 26.

Delhi’s new daily cases are seeing a consistent decline since April 30 when it had registered 27,047 cases. In the last 24 hours, the city registered 18,043 cases and it is for the first time in a month that the national capital has seen less than 20,000 cases. Also, the national capital saw more recoveries than active cases with 20,293 recoveries.

Uttar Pradesh also saw its daily new cases come down below 30,000 after five days. The state registered 29,192 cases in the last 24 hours while its capital, Lucknow, saw the lowest figures in 24 days. Cases in Madhya Pradesh are declining since past week. On Monday, 12,062 people turned positive while the state saw more people recovering 13,408 people discharged from hospitals.

