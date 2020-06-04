Lockdown flattened GDP curve in India, not infection: Bajaj Auto MD

New Delhi, June 04 (ANI): While interacting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi via video conferencing in the national capital on June 06, the Managing Director (MD) of Bajaj Auto, Rajiv Bajaj spoke on COVID-19 crisis. He said, “I think unfortunately India not only looked West it went to the wild West, we stayed more towards the impervious side. We tried to implement a hard lockdown which was still porous.” “On the one hand, the porous lockdown makes sure that the virus will still exist. So, you have not solved that problem, but you have decimated the economy, you flattened the wrong curve. It is not the infection curve, it is the GDP curve,”