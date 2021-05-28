Lockdown in Delhi Will Be Lifted Gradually, Process to Begin on Monday: CM Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said Delhi has gained control over the second wave of Covid-19 and the city will now start the process of lifting the lockdown gradually. He, however, said the fight against the virus has not ended. “At a meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Friday, it was decided that the lockdown be lifted gradually. In the process, we have to take care of the lowest strata first … daily wagers, labourers, migrant workers,” he said.

It has been decided to open factories and allow construction activities, Kejriwal said. Every week, based on experts’ and public opinion, the government will continue the unlock process, he said.

“After facing so many problems, we have gained control over the 2nd wave somehow. This doesn’t mean the fight has ended. The situation is under control for now. In the last 24 hours, the positivity rate stood at around 1.5 per cent.”

Sources told CNN-News18 that Metro services will continue to remain shut the following week. No relaxation for the transportation sector either has been given.

Announcing the extension of the lockdown in Delhi last Saturday, the chief minister had said the process of unlocking will start from May 31 if the downward trend of Covid cases and positivity rate continued during the week. According to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Thursday, 1,072 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 1.53 per cent. Kejriwal had told reporters on Wednesday that the lockdown can not continue indefinitely.

“A lockdown cannot be extended indefinitely. It has hit economic activity and businesses. We will decide how to go about reopening,” he had said when asked if the Delhi government is going to lift the lockdown.

Delhi recorded 117 more COVID-19 fatalities, the lowest since April 15, and 1,072 new cases on Thursday, while the positivity rate dipped to a nearly two-month low of 1.53 per cent. This is the fifth day in a row when the daily cases in Delhi have remained below 2,000 and the second consecutive day when the cases are below 1,500.

The number of deaths reported on Thursday (117) is the lowest since April 15 when the national capital had reported 112 fatalities, while the positivity rate (1.52 per cent) is the lowest since March 23, when it was 1.31 per cent, official data showed. The national capital had recorded 1,491 cases and 130 fatalities on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 1.93 per cent.

