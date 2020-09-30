



30 Sep 2020: Unlock 5.0: Cinema halls to reopen from October-15, and more

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines for reopening of more activities as India emerges from the coronavirus lockdown.

Under the guidelines, the government has allowed the reopening of cinema halls, entertainment parks, swimming pools, etc.

The lockdown was first imposed in late-March and since June, India has been resuming day-to-day activities in a phased manner.

Here are more details.

Key changes: Cinemas/theaters/multiplexes to reopen with 50% seating capacity

Cinemas/theaters/multiplexes will be permitted to open with up to 50% of their seating capacity from October 15. Relevant SOP (standard operating procedure) will be issued by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

Swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons will be permitted to open from October 15. The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MoYA&S) will issue SOPs in this regard.

Fact: Entertainment parks and similar places to reopen

Entertainment parks and similar places will be permitted to open from October 15, for which, SOPs will be issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. Business-to-Business (B2B) exhibitions will be permitted to open from October 15. The Commerce Ministry will issue relevant SOPs.

Schools: States/UTs allowed to take call on reopening schools

States/union territories have been allowed to take a decision on the reopening of schools and coaching institutions after October 15 in a graded manner.

A decision must be taken in consultation with the respective school/institution management, and certain conditions are to be followed, the guidelines stated.

The conditions are that online/distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching.

Conditions: Following conditions must be followed for reopening schools

Further, students may continue to attend online classes, if they prefer to do so. Students may attend schools/institutions only with the written consent of parents. Attendance must not be enforced and must depend entirely on parental consent.

States/UTs will prepare their own SOPs in this regard, which would have to be followed mandatorily by schools that reopen.

Colleges: Department of Higher Education to take call on reopening colleges

The Department of Higher Education, Education Ministry, may take a decision on the reopening of colleges/higher education institutions in consultation with the Home Ministry.

Online/distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching.

Higher education institutions with Ph.D. scholars and post-graduate students in science and technology stream requiring laboratory/experimental works will be permitted to reopen from October 15 under certain conditions.

Conditions: Conditions for reopening of colleges/higher education institutions

For centrally-funded higher education institutions, the institution's head will satisfy themselves that there is a genuine requirement of research scholars and postgraduate students to continue laboratory/experimental works.

Other higher education institutions may reopen only for research scholars (Ph.D.) and postgraduate students in the science and technology stream requiring laboratory/experimental works as per decision to be taken by the respective State/UT governments.

