Lockdown 5.0 Strategy: Amit Shah Seeks Views of Chief Ministers on COVID-19 Shutdown

New Delhi, May 28: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to all chief ministers and sought their views on the nationwide lockdown. According to reports, Amit Shah elicited chief ministers' opinions about the lockdown which was imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus. Since March 25, the lockdown has been extended four times. The fourth phase of lockdown will end on Sunday, May 31. Lockdown 5.0 Guidelines: Here's What Reports Are Saying About What Can Happen After May 31, 2020.

According to reports, all chief minister conveyed their views on how they want to move forward to Shah. Previously, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba was the one to make the initial contact with heads of states. However, this time, Shah spoke to them first, apparently making a political outreach. On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown starting March 25.

On April 14, he extended the lockdown period till May 3. The lockdown was further extended till May 17 by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The National Disaster Management (NDMA) had then extended the lockdown till May 31. Education sectors, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services have been suspended since March 25. There have been various reports about possible relaxations and curbs during lockdown 5.0.

According to a report by News 18, lockdown 5.0 is likely to continue the restrictions on the opening of malls, cinema halls, schools, colleges and other educational institutions. The report added that gyms, which were ordered to be shut till lockdown 4.0, may be allowed to operate this time except in the containment zones.

A report by Deccan Herald stated that lockdown 5.0 is likely to begin from June 1 in cities that are worst-affected by coronavirus. The report said that the fifth phase of lockdown will ease restrictions in most parts of the country and transport services like metro and buses may resume. Besides, religious places are likely to be opened with social distancing norms with a strict ban on mass gatherings and religious festivals.