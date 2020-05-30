Lockdown 5.0 FAQs: What's Allowed and What's Prohibited under the New Guidelines

Under the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday, the national lockdown imposed on March 25 will be eased in phases and workplaces will have additional measures to ensure keeping the coronavirus infection in check.

The ministry said all activities prohibited earlier will be opened up in areas outside containment zones in a phased manner, with a caveat that they should follow standard operating procedures prescribed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is what all you are allowed and not allowed to do from June 1.

Will private cars and two-wheelers be allowed?

Yes, with seating restrictions.

What if there is a funeral?

A congregation of not more than 20 will be permitted.

And what about marriages?

Marriage-related gatherings should ensure social distancing and the maximum number of guests allowed will be 50.

What about salons, I need a haircut badly.

Barber shops, spas and salons will open after consultations with states.

And offices?

Most restriction on private offices have been lifted with 100 people now allowed to attend work. They can operate with up to 33% strength as per requirement, with the remaining persons working from home.

Can I now travel from one state to the other?

Yes, inter-state and intra-state travel has been allowed.

Will I need a pass to undertake inter-state travel from 1 June?

No, the MHA order states no e-pass will be required for any inter-state travel.

What about night curfew?

The night curfew from 7pm to 7am is now restricted from 9pm to 5am.

When can I visit a religious of worship?

Religious shrines and places of worship can open starting June 8. However, large gatherings are not allowed.

Can I take my family out for dinner?

Hotels, restaurants and hospitality services will also resume starting June 8. However, social distancing norms need to be maintained.

What about malls?

Shops inside malls will also reopen from June 8. However, it is important to remember that COVID-19 cases have still been increasing.

What if I live in a containment zone? Will these relaxations be allowed for me too?

These concessions do not apply to containment zone. The government has decided to extend the lockdown in containment zones till June 30.

Will schools outside containment zones open now?

A decision on reopening of schools and colleges will be taken in July after consultations with state governments and other stakeholders.

Can I now fly abroad?

No, international air travel still remains suspended in India.

Can I now take the metro to work?

Metro rail services in all cities will not be resumed as of now.

What about cinema halls, gyms and swimming pools?

They, too, will not open for now.

What if I am staying in a hotel currently?

Hotels, homestays, lodges and motels, which are accommodating tourists and persons stranded due to the lockdown, medical and emergency staff, air and sea crew will continue to be as is.

Will local stores operate?

All shops, commercial establishments, factories, workshops, offices, godowns, weekly bazaars, etc, shall close their operations.

Will my house help or driver be able to come?

Yes.

Will I be able to buy petrol?

Yes, petrol pumps, LPG/oil agencies will continue to operate.

Can I go to a hospital?

Yes, hospitals and medical stores will remain open.

Can I order items for delivery?

Yes, e-commerce for non-essentials will continue.

What happens if I have animals?

Animal fodder, manufacturing, processing, transportation, distribution, storage, trade/commerce and logistics, related to all the above services/establishments and commodities required for delivery of these above services will continue.