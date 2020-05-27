Lockdown 5.0 Details Announced by MHA? Report Claiming to Have Details of Fifth Phase of Lockdown Fact-Checked by MHA

New Delhi, May 27: India is currently under the fourth phase of lockdown, which will end on May 31. While the country battles the coronavirus pandemic, social media has been flooded with rumours, fake claims and misinformation. Several media outlets too have come under the scanner of the government for spreading misinformation related to COVID-19 and Lockdown. As the fourth phase of the lockdown enters its final week, a report by media outlet India Today claimed to have inside details about Lockdown 5 from MHA Sources. Schools and Colleges Permitted to Reopen in All States? MHA Debunks Fake News, Says Educational Institutions Will Remain Closed Across India.

The report also stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak on Lockdown 5 during his upcoming radio address 'Mann ki Baat', which is scheduled to be held on May 31. Dismissing the claims, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) took to its official Twitter handled and debunked the fake news. "All claims made therein are mere speculations by the reporter. To attribute them to MHA is incorrect and being irresponsible", the MHA said.

Here's the tweet by MHA:

The quoted story claims to have inside details about #Lockdown5, from MHA Sources. All claims made therein are mere speculations by the reporter. To attribute them to MHA is incorrect and being irresponsible.#FakeNewsAlerthttps://t.co/0L1r7eGuUh via @indiatoday — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) May 27, 2020





In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a nationwide lockdown for 21 days on March 24, 2020. Later on the request of the states, the Prime minister on April 14 extended the nationwide lockdown until May 3 with a conditional relaxation after April 20 for the regions where COVID-19 spread was contained. On May 1, the government extended the nationwide lockdown further by two weeks until May 17 and divided the entire nation into three zones- green, red and orange along with relaxations applied accordingly. On May 17, nationwide lockdown was further extended till May 31 by National Disaster Management Authority.