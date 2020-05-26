Lockdown 4.0: People go out for cycling, morning walk at Delhi's Rajpath

New Delhi, May 26 (ANI): People went out for cycling and walking at Delhi's Rajpath area on May 25 amid lockdown 4.0. Certain relaxations have been provided in the fourth phase of lockdown by Delhi government. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), maximum temperature of 46.2°C was recorded in the national capital on May 25. According to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data, the major pollutants PM 2.5 at 79 in 'satisfactory' category and PM 10 at 139 in 'moderate' category in the Lodhi Road area.