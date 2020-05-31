Lockdown 4.0 ends, states come with varied guidelines to ease more curbs; PM cautions against laxity in COVID-19 fight

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) State governments on Sunday came out with varied ‘Unlock 1’ guidelines including on allowing inter-state travel even as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana extended the lockdown till June 30 with several relaxations, a day after the Centre eased the 68-day shutdown curbs significantly with an economic focus.

As India climbed to seventh position in the global COVID-19 tally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned people against showing any laxity in the fight against COVID-19 and asked them to be 'extra alert and careful', while acknowledging that the poor and labourers have been hit the hardest by the crisis.

“Becoming careless or lackadaisical cannot be an option”, Modi said, as the Centre's three-phase unlock plan that will restrict curbs to containment zones kicks in from Monday after the end of the fourth phase of the national lockdown.

The expanding lockdown relaxations came even as India registered its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 8,380 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 1,82,143 while the death toll rose by 193 to reach 5,164. The figures were based on the morning update released by the Union Health Ministry.

According to a tally of COVID-19 cases reported from the states till evening, India recorded a total of 184,662 infections.

But, the latest Johns Hopkins University data showed the COVID-19 has infected 188,989 people in India to put the country in the seventh position in the top 10 affected countries. India climbed two positions on Sunday to surpass France(188,752) and Germany(183,370).

Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha also recorded the biggest spurt in cases in a single day so far.

Modi in his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast noted that a big part of the economy has opened and train and flight services have begun operating partially with more relaxations on the anvil.

After such 'austere penance and after so many hardships', the country's deft handling of the situation should 'not go in vain', he said.

Modi further said, 'Whether it is the mandatory 'do gaz ki doori' (two yards of distancing), wearing face masks or staying at home to the best extent possible, there should be no laxity on our part in complete adherence to the laid down norms.

'We must not let this fight weaken. Becoming careless or lackadaisical cannot be an option. The fight against coronavirus is still equally serious. You, your family, may still face grave danger from coronavirus.' With the Centre seeking to underline the reduced footprint of the unprecedented lockdown in force since March 25, its strategy revolved around localised lockdowns leaving it to states to decide where, how and to what extent to lift the shutdown as the number of COVID-19 cases varied from state to state. The phased reopening of areas outside the containment zones will be effective till June 30.

The Home Ministry on Saturday said 'Unlock-1' will come in force from June 8 under which the lockdown norms will be relaxed to a great extent, including opening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places, while strict restrictions will remain in place till June 30 in the country's worst-hit areas. A total of 30 municipality areas in the country are considered to be the worst-hit.

The Maharashtra government while announcing the extension of the lockdown in the entire state till June 30, preferred to call the new phase of reopening as 'Mission Begin Again'. It allowed many relaxations and phase-wise resumption of activities.

All markets, market areas and shops, except malls, will be allowed to open in Maharashtra from June 5 on the odd-even basis in non-containment zones. However, religious places, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants will continue to remain closed.

In a major relief, the state government allowed outdoor physical activities like morning walks and cycling.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state, reporting 65,168 cases and 2,197 deaths so far.

The Tamil Nadu government while announcing the extension of the lockdown till June 30 said curbs will remain for inter-state bus transport and Metro and suburban train services. With 22,333 cases, the state is in the second position in the national tally.

