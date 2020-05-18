Lockdown 4.0: Cabs, buses, private offices allowed in Delhi; No salons

New Delhi, May 18: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday came up with a slew of revised guidelines for phase four of the nationwide lockdown, announcing that barber shops, spas and salons will remain closed in the national capital for now.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said private offices can also open at full strength, but "they should try that most of the staff works from home".

"Markets can open but shops will open on an odd-even basis. Sports complexes and stadiums can open but without spectators," he added.

Stepping out of homes between 7pm to 7am, except for essential services, will be prohibited. Taxis and cabs will be allowed but with only two passengers at a time in a car.

Construction activities are allowed in the national capital now but only with labourers who are in Delhi right now.

Buses are allowed to run in Delhi but with only 20 passengers on board at a time. Passengers will be screened before boarding the bus.

Transport Department will ensure that social distancing norms are followed at all bus-stops and inside the buses too.

Carpooling or car-sharing will not be allowed for aggregators.

Auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and cycle-rickshaws will be allowed but only with 1 passenger.

For two-wheelers, pillion riders will not be allowed. There will be no activity allowed in containment zones.

