Locals hold protest against water scarcity in Shimla

Owing to life-halting water crisis in the Northern hill town of Shimla, residents came out to protest against the Shimla Municipal Corporation on May 29. The agitated protestors blocked roads and raised slogans demanding regular water supply. Residents of Shimla have been facing water shortage for seven days straight. A section of the society was mobilized by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) who held their protest on the Mall Road in Shimla. They were joined by the former mayor, Sanjay Chauhan with whom they marched in the streets of Shimla and also tried to enter the offices of the commissioner, Mayor and Deputy Mayors of the Shimla Municipal Corporation.