Locals in Tamil Nadu's Chennai burst crackers on the festival of Diwali. State government has fixed time slot for bursting of crackers in Tamil Nadu. Residents can burn crackers between 6am and 7am and then between 7pm and 8pm. Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India. On this day, people decorate their houses with traditional lamps, burn firecrackers and exchange sweets.