Locals celebrated '23rd Sindhu Darshan Festival'in Leh

Locals celebrated '23rd Sindhu Darshan Festival'with great zeal and zest in Jammu and Kashmir's Leh. The festival was organised at Sindhu Ghat. It was conducted by Sindhu Darshan Yatra Samiti and Ladakh Phanday Tsogspa. The '23rd Sindhu Darshan Festival'began with offering prayers to the Indus River on Monday. The main reason behind the celebration of 'Sindhu Darshan Festival'is to endorse the Indus River as an icon of the communal harmony and unity of India.