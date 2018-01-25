Local star GM Laxman wins Chennai Open chess

Chennai, Jan 25 (IANS) Indian Grand Master (GM) R.R.Laxman emerged champion in the 10th Chennai Open International Grandmaster Chess Tournament here on Thursday.

The city based player, a former Commonwealth champion, takes home the winner's purse of Rs.200,000 and the glittering Chennai Open 2018 trophy after defeating compatriot International Master (IM) N.R.Vishak.

Though there were five players scoring eight points out of 10 rounds, Laxman had a better tie-break score.

The wind blew in favour of Laxman after overnight leader Russian GM Rozum Ivan who needed just a draw in the last round to become the champion lost to top seed GM Garey Timur of the US.

Ivan had to remain content with the runners-up spot followed by Timur, Dzhumaev Marat (Uzbekistan) and India's Erigaisi Arjun.

The tournament saw three Norms being achieved by Indian players which included Woman International Master norm achieved by C. Lakshmi along with IM norms achieved by Karthik Venkataraman and Nikhil Dixit.

