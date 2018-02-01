Local pugilists dominate India Open boxing

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) M.C. Mary Kom romped to the women's 48 kilogram title as local boxers produced a dominant show with seven gold medals at the India Open boxing tournament here on Thursday.

Apart from Mary Kom, Sanjeet (men's 91 kg), Manish Kaushik (men's 60 kg), Pwilao Basumatary (women's 64 kg), Lovlina Borgohain (women's 69 kg) and Pinki Rani (women's 51kg) and Manisha (54 kg) at the Thyagaraj Stadium here on Thursday.

Uzebekistan and Cuba - among the top nations in amateur boxing -- underlined their class and domination in the middle and heavy categories, helping themselves to four golds.

Five-time world champion Mary Kom got the loudest cheers as she overcame pain and a determined opponent in Josie Gabuco of the Phillipines with a 4-1 verdict in the women's light-flyweight final.

She began on a cautious note, ensuring that she had enough power and punch left for the final rounds, showing her swiftness and experience as she beat Gabuco.

"I had slight niggle in my forearm, but I knew I will be able to breeze through the final. I keep on fighting through minor injuries, unless of course, I have a serious injury," Mary said after the bout.

"I am looking forward to the commonwealth Games andAsian Games later this year. I am confident that I will win gold at both those tournaments," she added.

India had as many as nine boxers in the 10-final afternoon card, with two of them competing for the gold in the bantam-weight category.

Assam will be particularly proud of their ladies, with Pwilao and Lovlina emerging as the next generation of golden girls.

Pwilao got the better of Thailand's Sudapon Seesondee 3-2 in the women's light-welterweight category while Lovlina had it easier against compatriot Pooja in women's welterweight.

The country, however, suffered an unexpected setback when former world champion Sarita Devi, lost to Finland's Marjut Mira Potkonan by a split decision in the women's lightweight (60kg) category.

Sanjeet began the gold march in the men's heavyweight category, as he managed a split decision verdict over fancied Sanjar Tursunov of Uzbekistan.

India's second disappointment came in the middle-weight division where Cameroon's lanky and wiry Essiane Clotilde easily beat Saweety Boora.

She brooked no opposition and scripted short route victories, both, in the semifinal and the final to take the gold.

Uzbekistan's Bobo-Usmon Baturov was the most effective boxer, notching a convincing victory over India's Dinesh in the welterweight category.

Cuba, who had lost their opening bout of the morning to Uzbekistan's Israel Madrimov, continued their impressive run in the tournament with Iglesias Estrada squeezing out a 3-2 verdict in the in the men's middleweight (75kg) final.

