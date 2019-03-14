LMIFW: Sweatshirts, sneakers get fashionable

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Models sashayed down the Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week (LMIFW) Autumn-Winter edition's ramp flaunting sweatshirts, sweat-dresses and sneakers with a glamorous twist.

The models showcased a range of sweatshirts, sweat-dresses, sweat pants, knickers, knife-pleated skirt, boots and sneakers by the label Huemn at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Thursday.

The show was followed by Prashant Verma's collection called 'The Miracle Show'.

It began with live singing. The designer sang old classics such as "Over The Rainbow", while dancers from Ashley Lobo's school performed win his garments.

The high point of the show was women of all ages flaunting Verma's Victorian collection to live music.

A model, who has done theatre in Delhi, said that the designer wanted women who have "allowed themselves to grey, are achievers and real".

The range saw a wide use of gowns in hues of browns, marsala, blues and greens.

Verma described the range as an 11-minute dance performance.

"There is dance, music, costumes or fashion... I don't know if you want to call it fashion... I think collectively the dancers, actors and me everyone wanted to create a performance," Verma said.

