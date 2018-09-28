LMIFW SS'19: Ashish N Soni, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Rohit-Rahul to show together

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Ace designers Ashish N Soni, Rajesh Pratap Singh and Rohit Gandhi-Rahul Khanna will showcase together as a part of NEXA show at the Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week Spring Summer 2019 (LMIFW SS'19).

It will take place on October 10, said a statement.

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) announced the show for the fashion week in association with NEXA Spring Summer 2019. The event will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from October 10-13.

The theme this year is a spectrum of hues comprising monochromes.

FDCI President Sunil Sethi said in a statement: "The four style aficionados have charted a new and interesting trajectory of design through their exemplary thinking in their collections down the years. We are excited to see how artisanally they express themselves through the medium of hues to mirror their new-age thought process."

Tarun Garg, Executive Director, Marketing, Maruti Suzuki said that with the event, they look forward to continue creating a buzz in the world of fashion.

