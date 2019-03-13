LMIFW opens on eco-friendly note

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) The Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week (LMIFW) Autumn-Winter 2019 opened here on Wednesday with designers Rina Dhaka, Samant Chauhan, Shalini James and Sahil Kochhar showcasing eco-friendly and sustainable collections amidst a set-up with trees and the chirping sound of birds in the backdrop.

The opening show 'Liva Eco Green Heart Show', saw the models walking the ramp in biodegradable fabrics in ensembles ranging from flowy garments to suits, jackets and saris.

Models in green printed saris dominated Kerala-based designer Shalini's collection. Her collection depicted six yards of sustainability.

"Sustainability is the need of the hour. We used natural colours and fabrics for our designs. It is our way of giving back to our earth," Shalini said.

Kochhar's collection 'Hridya' incorporated environment friendly fabrics in a gamut of colours ranging from pastel pink, pristine ivory and deep blue. Its essence was nature friendly street wear.

"The idea is to make sure we use biodegradable fabrics into our collection to reduce waste," he added.

According to Dhaka, "sustainable products last longer".

The LMIFW, organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), the country's apex fashion body, is being held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

--IANS

sim/rb/bg