LMIFW celebrates sari's multiplicity at finale

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Popular designers such as Rimzim Dadu, Rohit Bal and Wendell Rodricks celebrated the multiplicity of sari on the runway of the Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week (LMIFW) grand finale on Saturday here.

"The grand finale paid homage to the adaptability ingrained in the warp and weft of this traditional fabric, which hasn't lost its relevance pan-India despite western onslaught. Today, the sari has seen many innovative and artisanal renditions to woo the modern, thinking woman in a youthful way," Sunil Sethi, President FDCI, said in a statement.

Other designers or brands who presented saris and their myriad interpretations included names such as Akaaro, Alpana & Neeraj, Amit Aggarwal, Anamika Khanna, Anavila, Anita Dongre, Bodice, Gaurav Gupta, Little Shilpa, Neeru Kumar, Pankaj & Nidhi, Payal Khandwala, Prashant Verma, Raw Mango, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, TAANI by Tanira Sethi, Tarun Tahiliani and Urvashi Kaur.

The fashion extravaganza was preceded by a nationwide social media campaign celebrating six yards of magic.

For some, the sari is #sixyardsoflife; for others, its #sixyardsofhistory, #sixyardsofinheritance, #sixyardsofdrama, #sixyardsofselfexpression, #sixyardsofmagic or even #sixyardsofmischief.

The #sixyardsof campaign invited women across India to post their images in their saris on social media and tagged them with the emotion evoked by the draped wonder.

"The sari has remained a symbol of femininity and versatility, two key elements of our philosophy, making it a perfect fit for the ultimate showcasing at LMIFW. What's interesting is new dimensions are being curated out of the existing template of the sari to make it culturally emblematic," added Nitin Passi, Jt. Managing Director of Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd.

