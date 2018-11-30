LMIFW AW'19 to start on March 13

New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) has announced the dates of its bi-annual pret showcasing the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week (LMIFW) Autumn Winter 2019. The five- day event will start on March 13 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The last day of the event will be dedicated to Pearl Academy.

Emboldened by the reverberating success that the "Designer Stockroom" saw during Spring Summer 2019, in October, this concept will be continued next year with aplomb.

"We are happy to continue our relationship with Lotus Make-up as our title sponsor, after establishing a discernible synergy with this effective collaboration.

"This year, the show will bring in a fresh perspective to the fast changing dynamics of fashion with consumers looking at it as a powerful vehicle of self-expression," Sunil Sethi, president of apex fashion body FDCI, said in a statement.

