Lloyd Austin, US Defense Secretary, meets Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin III, who arrived in New Delhi earlier on Friday for a three-day visit to India. Austin had also made a phone call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Saturday, he will meet with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for extensive discussions.

During their meeting, Modi praised the two nations' warm and close ties, which are based on shared values of democracy, pluralism, and adherence to the rule of law. According to the PMO, Modi also outlined his vision for India-US strategic partnership and emphasized the importance of bilateral defense cooperation. According to the release, Austin stated that the US government was committed to improving bilateral defense relations and expressed the US' strong desire to further expand the strategic partnership for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.