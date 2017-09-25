We’ll Start Fresh With Asia Cup, Says India’s New Men’s Hockey Coach Sjoerd Marijne

The new chief coach of India's senior men's hockey team, Sjoerd Marijne, says that he and his team will make a fresh start at the coming Asia Cup in Dhaka, Bangladesh, beginning October 11.

Marijne has replaced fellow Dutchman Roelant Oltmans after the latter was asked to step down following his four-year stint in India in multiple roles.

Marijne, meanwhile, feels the Asia Cup will give him a fair bit of idea about what needs to done in the next 15 months, which will witness some high-profile tournaments like the Hockey World League (HWL) Final, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and the World Cup.

“The Asia Cup 2017 is a fresh start not just for me but also for the team who are mentally prepared to return home with the title,” Marijne said.

“There is a difference between training sessions and playing tournament matches. While I am convinced with the efforts the team puts in training, the Asia Cup is where I will get to see how the team reacts in match situations and where we are lacking and need immediate improvement,” he added.

At the national camp that is underway at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Bengaluru, it is a usual sight for the senior players like Sardar Singh, SV Sunil and skipper Manpreet Singh to stay back after every training session to give their feedback to Marijne, who has never coached a senior men’s international team prior to his current assignment.

Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who is back in the camp, too is often seen having long animated conversations with the coach about areas that require improvement ahead of the major event.

This exercise is a part of the team’s new mantra “player-driven and coach-assisted process” where seniors are expected to give their critical analysis on specific areas of the game.

For the 43-year-old Dutchman, this process is of huge significance as the team enters an important cycle with major tournaments coming up in the next 15 months.

“I believe this process initiated by the Hockey India and the High Performance Director David John will help bring a better understanding on how the team wants to play.

“My first few days with the team has been about understanding each one of them. Of course, I already know all of them by name and I was aware of the immense talent and energy they bring as players,” Marijne said.

“I am now focusing on understanding how the team wants to play, so I can set goals for the training sessions on where they want to improve,” the coach said after officially taking charge of the team last week.

Under Marijne, there will be a lot of emphasis on the development of junior players.

“It takes time for the junior players to get to the level of the seniors and that requires good match exposure to reach that level. But what I like is the internal competition.

“The junior players are pushing the seniors for a spot in the team and I believe it will work for the best,” said the Dutchman, who was the coach of the Indian women’s team before taking up his current role.

India have been placed in Pool A in the Asia Cup and will open their campaign against Japan on October 11 before taking on hosts Bangladesh on October 13, followed by mouth-watering clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 15.

(With PTI Inputs)