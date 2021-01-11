I’ll Resign if Farm Laws Aren’t Retracted: Haryana’s Only INLD MLA

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala has written to Haryana Assembly Speaker threatening to resign from the State Assembly if by 26 January the Central government does not take back the farm laws.

Tweeting a screenshot of his letter, Chautala said: “I do not need the seat, but the farmer of my country needs happiness.”

मुझे कुर्सी नहीं मेरे देश का किसान खुशहाल चाहिए। सरकार द्वारा लागू इन काले कानूनों के खिलाफ मेने अपना इस्तीफा अपने विधानसभा क्षेत्र की जनता के बीच हस्ताक्षर कर किसानों को सौंपने का फैंसला लिया है।

उम्मीद करता हूँ देश का हर किसान पुत्र राजनीति से ऊपर उठकर किसानों के साथ आएगा || pic.twitter.com/i3T533CLyV — Abhay Singh Chautala (@AbhaySChautala) January 11, 2021

Chautala is the only INLD MLA in the Haryana Assembly.

WHAT DID HE WRITE?

Chautala in his letter said that farmers have been agitating in the winter cold against the new farm laws for 47 days now.

He also referred to the three new farm laws as “black laws” and wrote:

"“If by 26 January the Centre does not take back the farm laws, then, this letter should be considered as my resignation from the state Assembly”. "

Further in his letter, Chautala said that INLD founder Chaudhary Devi Lal was someone who fulfilled his promises, even giving up prime minister’s post for Janata Dal’s VP Singh, and, according to ANI, said:

"“I’ve spoken to people from 30-32 villages so far. They’re of the view that I should step down. If demands aren’t met by 26 January, then my resignation be accepted on 27.” "

MEANWHILE

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Monday, 11 January, said the court was “extremely disappointed” with the Centre over its approach to the farmers protests, and reiterated its intent to form an expert committee to examine the concerns raised by farmers against the Centre’s controversial farm laws.

“If there is some sense of responsibility, you can show this now by saying that there will be no implementation of the laws,” CJI Bobde suggested, saying, “We don’t see why there should be insistence on implementation of the laws at all costs.”

The court will pass an interim order regarding a stay on the implementation of the farm laws on Tuesday, 12 January, when the case has been listed next.

BACKGROUND

Farmers have been protesting the three farm ordinances for over a month.

The eighth round of talks between the Centre and farm leaders at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan ended on Friday, 8 January.

Addressing the media after the meeting on Friday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh said that the discussion on the laws was taken up but no decision could be made.

(With ANI inputs.)

