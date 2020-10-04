‘I’ll Be Back Soon’: Trump Releases Video After Testing COVID +Ve

US President Donald Trump on Saturday, 4 October, released a video on Twitter and said that he was feeling “much better” and that he will be “back soon” but adding that the “real test” would be over the next few days.

“I am starting to feel good, you don’t know, over the next period of a few days, I guess that’s the real test. So we will be seeing what happens over those next couple of days,” Trump said in a four-minute video.

The video which seemed like an effort to reassure the citizens, comes after the White House Chief of Staff had reportedly said that Trump’s condition was “very concerning.”

Also Read: US President Donald Trump Nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

In the undated video, Trump says that he “wasn’t feeling so well” when he arrived at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center but added that he has started to feel “much better” now.

“I have to be back because we still have to make America great again. We have done an awfully good job of that but we still have steps to go,” Trump said.

He also added that both him and the First Lady (Melania Trump) were keeping well and that once back, he looks forward to finishing the campaign.

Trump had taken to Twitter on Friday to announce that he and Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 and that they will start the quarantine process immediately.

Also Read: Trump Has COVID; How Might This Affect His Chances of Re-Election?

. Read more on World by The Quint.‘I’ll Be Back Soon’: Trump Releases Video After Testing COVID +VeCOVID: India Crosses 65-Lakh Mark, Active Cases Over 9 Lakh . Read more on World by The Quint.