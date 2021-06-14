LJP MPs to meet Om Birla at 3pm today over removal of Chirag Paswan as LS leader: Sources

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Five Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MPs will be meeting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding the removal of party chief Chirag Paswan from the position of Lok Sabha Parliamentary party leader at 3 pm on Monday, sources said.

LJP MP Pashupati Kumar Paras, earlier in the day, said the step to remove Chirag Paswan from the position of Lok Sabha Parliamentary party leader is taken to save the party.

"There are six MPs in our party. It was the desire of five MPs to save our party. So, I have not broken the party. I have saved it. Chirag Paswan is my nephew as well as the party's national president. I have no objection against him," Paras told the media.

Paras has been elected as the new leader of the Parliamentary party, who is currently representing the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat in Bihar.

However, LJP national president Chirag Paswan on Monday had arrived at Pashupati Kumar Paras' residence to meet him over the developments in the party.

"LJP MPs met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday and handed over a letter to him about new developments in the party. They request him to consider Pashupati Kumar Paras as the new leader of the LJP in Lok Sabha," the party sources informed yesterday.

Party sources added that LJP MPs are not happy with the working style of Chirag Paswan after the demise of his father, the former Union Minister and patron of LJP Ram Vilas Paswan.

LJP is currently a part of the National Democratic Alliance at the Centre. (ANI)