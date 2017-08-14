Living With The Charas Farmers Of Rasol

A mystical village in Himachal breaks many stereotypes.

The four-hour-long trek had me doubled over, gasping for breath. Maybe it was the trek, maybe it was the fact that I was I was 3048m above sea level. Six snow-capped peaks lay before me at eye level while I stood on the seventh, smoking the best stuff in the world, from the top of the world.

I was on a high, literally.

I was in Rasol, a village that became the stage for the most unique experience of my life. Be it in terms of beauty or intoxication. And this was possible because I wasn’t just living in any guesthouse. I was living in a house that belonged to a family who practically owned Rasol. There is only one way to be affluent in Parvati Valley - hash trade.

Subscribe to 101 India.



View photos

Home in Rasol

My friend of many years had recently shifted to Himachal. Having already visited the valley more than thirty times in the last 7 years, he had now become one of them. It was because of friendships that he had forged with this family that my stay was possible. I wasn’t a tourist, I was a guest; to a family of six brothers all of whom had built a fortune cultivating and selling charas. Herein lay my opportunity to experience this weird village as an insider, paying a paltry 300 bucks for a three day stay and absolutely nothing for the food, much less for the hash and a peek into the lives of these people who are otherwise aloof from city folks.

Signs inscribed on rocks and tree barks, or plastered in front of the local temple gave me an idea about the culture and dynamics of this society. Though it wasn’t until I was actually living with them that I began to grasp the logic behind their societal laws.

Subscribe to 101 India.



View photos

No country for city folk

I asked one of the brothers about their untouchability code, measuring my words with caution careful not to let them feel that I was ungrateful or dissatisfied. I understood that untouchability, or considering outsiders to be untouchable, was something that had been introduced only recently. Seeing the damage that had been caused to lower villages like Kasol and Tosh because of drug addiction brought in by visitors, the natives of Rasol had decided that it was best to keep away from tourists inviting only very trusted people into their homes. I was an untouchable in this pure land. It was confusing because at one hand they were welcoming and generous and on the other, they didn’t want any sort of physical contact with me.

Read More