Liverpool vs Sydney FC friendly match live streaming: Watch Klopp's men face A-League champions live on TV, Online

Liverpool, after securing a fourth-place finish in the Premier League, did not have much time to celebrate as they had to fly to Australia for a friendly tie. The Reds are set to face A-League champions Sydney FC at ANZ Stadium on Wednesday.

This match may be considered a friendly, but Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has taken a strong side with him to Sydney. What makes the contest massive is the presence of former players like Steven Gerrard, Daniel Agger and Jamie Carragher, who could all be making a cameo appearance for the Reds.

The presence of such players will please fans, who are expected to come out in huge numbers. Around 80,000 fans could be present at the venue, making it an amazing spectacle. Australia has a large Liverpool fans base, but they will surely miss Brazil's magician Philippe Coutinho, who did not travel for the friendly.

More from IBTimes India: India cricket news: Look no further than Zaheer Khan as Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble want bowling coach

Irrespective of the players who are fielded by Klopp on Wednesday, there will be plenty of entertainment. Liverpool could play some of the youngsters and the fringe players too, and give them an experience of a lifetime.

Although it is a friendly, the Reds will be eager to follow that fourth-place finish with an emphatic win.

Sydney FC will come all guns blazing. Their players will be up for it as they hardly get to play against such giants of world football. The A-League champions have played against Premier League teams in the past (2015). Though Sydney FC lost against Chelsea and Spurs during the time, it was a close encounter.

More from IBTimes India: 2017 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift hits the roads for testing ahead of Diwali launch; what to expect

Liverpool players might be jet-lagged after a long flight, and Sydney FC could take advantage of that scenario as well. Sydney will have fresh legs for the tie. Sydney FC captain Alex Brosque believes it is just about 'enjoying' the game against Liverpool's top stars.

"Obviously you go out there and you have got a job to do but it is hard not to get caught up in the fact that you're running around on the same field as these guys. I think it's just about enjoying it. At the end of the day you're playing against some of the best players in the world," ABC quoted the skipper as saying.

Related Articles