Liverpool can top EPL table: Klopp

London, Oct 30 (IANS) Liverpool chief coach Jurgen Klopp on Monday said that he has a good team and his boys have the capability to take the club to the top of the English Premier League (EPL) table.

After 10 matches, Liverpool are currently sixth in the EPL table with 16 points, winning and losing four matches each and drawing two.

"Do I still think it's possible (to be top)? Yes, 100 per cent. But I know too it takes time. That's it. The boys are good enough," Klopp was quoted saying by Sky Sports.

That, however, would seem a tall order right now as Manchester City top the table with 28 points, followed by Manchester United (23), Tottenham (20), Chelsea and Arsenal (19 each). All the teams have played 10 matches each.

The German also said playing good football won't be enough to Liverpool get on top of the table, they will have to be lucky for that as well.

"Top of the table was a wonderful moment, we played wonderful football -- and we've played sometimes wonderful football this season too. But we need to be lucky too," the 50-year-old said.

"We haven't had too much luck so far, that's the truth. But you cannot ask for luck. You cannot say, 'Where's the luck?' You have to work until the luck happens," Klopp added.

--IANS

sam/vm